Cardinals split two with the Cubs, finish with a .500 road trip

Matt Carpenter launched a grand slam in the first inning as the Cardinals ripped the Cubs 9-3 in the first game of a doubleheader in Chicago. Kolten Wong scored four runs for St. Louis and Tommy Edman went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Tyler Webb picked up the win in the seven-inning matchup. Ian Happ and Josh Phegley homered for the Cubs. Alec Mills took the loss to fall to 2-and-2.

David Bote’s two-run single in the top of the seventh put the Cubs ahead as they edged the Cardinals 4-2 in the second of a doubleheader in Chicago. The game was a makeup from August 8th, and the Cubs played as the road team in the nightcap. Adbert Alzolay tossed five shutout innings with Jeremy Jeffress earning the win as the Cubs split the twinbill. Andrew Miller took the loss in relief for St. Louis. Brad Miller singled in a run for the Cards, who managed just three hits.