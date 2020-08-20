Blues let second period lead slip away, go down 3-2 in playoff series

The St. Louis Blues peppered Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom in the second period, but couldn’t find a fourth goal. The Canucks answered with three straight goals in the middle period to steal a 4-3 win and grab a 3-2 series lead.

The Stanley Cup champs are on the brink of elimination and will try to force a Game 7 on Friday night.

Ryan O’Reilly scored his fourth goal of the series, Brayden Schenn, and Zach Sanford also scored for the Blues who build a 3-1 lead.

Tyler Motte scored the second of two breakaway goals to give the Canucks the lead. J.T. Miller and Jake Virtanen also scored for Vancouver. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 36 saves.

Blues goalile Jake Allen stopped 26 shots and took his first loss in three starts in the series.