Announcer yanked from broadcast after using anti-gay slur before Royals-Reds game

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brenneman has been suspended and was pulled off the air after using an anti-gay slur during Game 1 of the Royals-Reds game which aired on Fox Sports Ohio Wednesday night.

The comment was made before the start of the seventh inning of the first game as the network was returning from a commercial break. Brenneman did not realize they were back on the air and/or that his microphone was “hot.”

WARNING: Offensive content within this tweet.

The 54-year old was pulled from the broadcast of the second game and oddly during his apology stopped to announce a Reds home run.

The Reds released a statement:

”The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman. He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”

