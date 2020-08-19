Cubs offense too much for Cardinals

Kyle Schwarber belted a two-run home run in the Cubs 6-3 win over the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. Daniel Ponce de Leon gave up two-runs in three-and-a-third innings for the loss. He is now 0-6 as a starter in the majors. Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter each drove in runs for St. Louis. The Cubs and Cards play a doubleheader today.

>>Cardinals Molina, DeJong Cleared From COVID-19 Inactivity

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals will be getting reinforcements soon. All-Stars Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong were among the latest group of St. Louis players who received clearance from Major League Baseball to resume team activities after testing positive for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago. Molina and DeJong can workout in St. Louis. Reliever Kodi Whitley and infielder Rangel Ravelo were also cleared by MLB.