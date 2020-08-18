Royals bats silent in series finale loss to Twins

Six Twins pitchers combined on a seven-hitter in a 4-1 win over the Royals at Target Field. Nelson Cruz hit a pair of solo homers for Minnesota, which took three-of-four in the series. Devin Smeltzer got the win in relief. Rookie starter Kris Bubic fell to 0-and-3 with the loss for Kansas City. Hunter Dozier broke up the shutout with a solo homer in the ninth.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez returned to the lineup for last night’s game after being scratched Sunday due to blurred vision in his left eye. Manager Mike Matheny says Perez met with an eye specialist and that there’s a pocket of fluid affecting his sight but that it wasn’t bad enough to hinder his playing.