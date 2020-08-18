Parson to host Dr. Birx at Tuesday roundtable at Missouri Governor’s Mansion

The Trump administration’s Coronavirus task force coordinator will be in Jefferson City on Tuesday morning, for a roundtable discussion with Missouri’s governor and Cabinet members.

Governor Mike Parson’s office says the governor will host Dr. Deborah Birx at the Governor’s Mansion for the roundtable discussion, which will also include the State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) and community health officials.

Dr. Birx plans a media briefing with reporters Tuesday morning at 11 at the Missouri Capitol, which is about two blocks from the Governor’s Mansion.

Governor Parson told reporters earlier this month that the Show-Me State is one of the states the White House is concerned about, with increasing COVID-19 cases.

Parson says that Vice President Mike Pence called him on August 2, to offer additional assistance and resources to battle the pandemic.

“So they’re basically saying we’re here, we’re going to send the CDC (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in there to help, and I encourage all the help we can get in that area to make sure we curve this as soon as we can,” Parson said on August 5.

DHSS says Missouri has had 68,623 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which is up from 55,321 on August 5. Missouri has had 1,393 deaths, according to DHSS.

Dr. Birx was in the Kansas City area this weekend, and urged people to wear masks regardless of where they live.

Missourinet Kansas City television partner KMBC reports Dr. Birx said Saturday that the epidemic is both urban and rural.

Missouri is one of several states that Dr. Birx is visiting, meeting with state officials and providing guidance on COVID-19.

