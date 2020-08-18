O’Reilly leads the way as Blues tie series with Vancouver at 2-2

Ryan O’Reilly scored a pair of goals to help the Blues skate to a 3-1 win over the Canucks in Game Four of their first-round playoff series in Edmonton. Alex Pietrangelo also lit the lamp for St. Louis, which evened the best-of-seven matchup at two games apiece. J.T. Miller had the lone goal for Vancouver to tie the game at one early in the second period.

“It was nice to get on the board tonight,” O’Reilly said.”I haven’t been creating much offensively, so it was nice to put the puck in the back of the net, but it’s just one game. I’ve got to be consistent with it.”

After two powerplay goals in their previous 11 attempts through the first three games of the series, the Blues scored twice on the man advantage.

Jake Allen started for the second consecutive game, replacing Jordan Binnington. He made 22 saves in the win. Game 5 is Wednesday.