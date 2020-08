The SEC has released its opening week football schedule for Sept. 26 and did no favors for first-year Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers will open at home, that’s a good thing…but it will come against Alabama.

Mizzou 2020 football



Date Opponent



Sept. 26 ALABAMA

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 at LSU

Oct. 17 VANDERBILT

Oct. 24 at Florida

Oct. 31 KENTUCKY

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 GEORGIA

Nov. 21 at South Carolina

Nov. 28 ARKANSAS

Dec. 5 at Mississippi State