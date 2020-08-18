Drinkwitz not concerned about Alabama and LSU in the first three weeks of Mizzou’s schedule. (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Ryan O’Reilly puts in a Conn Smythe like performance in Game 4 for the Blues. (FYI Conn Smythe is the name of the award for playoff’s MVP)

Brad Miller has one heck of a day at Wrigley and should have been the hero for two Cardinals wins.

Eli Drinkwitz, new Mizzou head coach, is not concerned about Alabama and LSU in the first three weeks. He’s looking big picture. Hear some hot takes.