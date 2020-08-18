Cardinals split doubleheader, but what a day for Brad Miller

Brad Miller’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning lifted the Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. Dexter Fowler homered for the first St. Louis run in the third inning. Giovanny Gallegos got the win in relief, while Kyle Hendricks took the loss. Ian Happ homered for the lone Chicago run in the fourth. It was the Cubs’ fourth straight loss.

David Bote’s three-run homer capped a four-run sixth inning as the Cubs rallied to beat the Cardinals 5-4 in the nightcap of their twinbill at Wrigley Field. Willson Contreras started the inning with an RBI double as Chicago ended a four-game skid. Duane Underwood Junior got the win and Jeremy Jeffress the save. Brad Miller homered twice and Max Schrock also connected for his first career home run for St. Louis. Tyler Webb took the loss.

For the day, Miller went 3-for-5 with a double, two homers and five runs driven in.