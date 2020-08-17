Royals look for series split with Twins after Sunday loss

Max Kepler’s two-run homer in the fifth inning was the difference as the Twins topped the Royals 4-2 in Minnesota. His sixth of the season erased a 2-1 deficit to put the Twins in front to stay. Jorge Polanco plated an insurance run in the seventh with a sac-bunt.

Randy Dobnak pitched five and a third innings of two-run ball for his fourth win. Sergio Romo fanned the side in the ninth for his third save. Brady Singer fell to 1-and-2 with the loss.

Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon hit solo homers to give the Royals an early 2-0 advantage.

The Royals will conclude their four-game series tonight with the Twins in Minneapolis. Kris Bubic will make his fourth big league start for Kansas City. The Twins have won two of the first three games.