Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Royals look for series split with Twins after Sunday loss

Royals look for series split with Twins after Sunday loss

By

Max Kepler’s two-run homer in the fifth inning was the difference as the Twins topped the Royals 4-2 in Minnesota. His sixth of the season erased a 2-1 deficit to put the Twins in front to stay. Jorge Polanco plated an insurance run in the seventh with a sac-bunt.

Randy Dobnak pitched five and a third innings of two-run ball for his fourth win. Sergio Romo fanned the side in the ninth for his third save. Brady Singer fell to 1-and-2 with the loss.

Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon hit solo homers to give the Royals an early 2-0 advantage.

The Royals will conclude their four-game series tonight with the Twins in Minneapolis. Kris Bubic will make his fourth big league start for Kansas City. The Twins have won two of the first three games.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter