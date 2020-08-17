Mizzou’s football schedule to be released Monday as team opens fall camp

The Southeastern Conference will announce its 2020 football schedule on Monday at 6 p.m. CT on a special show on the SEC Network.

SEC Now: Football Schedule Release Show Presented will be hosted by Dari Nowkhah with analysis by Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and more, as the show will break down the 2020 SEC football schedule in its entirety. Week 1 of the 2020 SEC football schedule will be revealed 2 p.m. CT on The Paul Finebaum Show.

The SEC season will kick September 26 comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Mizzou’s schedule added 3rd ranked Alabama and 5th ranked LSU in addition to having No. 4 Georgia and No. 8 Florida on the schedule. In addition, the Tigers have their East Division rivals of South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, along with Mississippi State and Arkansas.