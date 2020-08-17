Cardinals take series over White Sox. Set for five-games in three days at Cubs

The White Sox hit four-straight home runs in the fifth inning to beat the Cardinals 7-2 in Chicago. Yoan Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu, and Eloy Jimenez went back-to-back-to-back-to-back as Chicago advanced to 11-and-11.

Dallas Keuchel gave up two runs on four hits over five-and-two-thirds to pick up his third win of the year. St. Louis got on the board in the sixth behind a two-run single by Matt Carpenter.

Dakota Hudson took the loss, giving up just one run on two hits over four innings. The Cards fell to 4-and-4.

Dylan Carlson made his major league debut this season and hit a couple of hard outs and started his first series going 2-for-10.

The Cardinals will face the Cubs for five-games in three days with a doubleheader on Monday. Left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (0-0, 9.00) will make his second appearance and first start with the Cardinals in Game 1. The Cardinals will go with a bullpen game in Game 2. Left-hander Austin Gomber, who has two scoreless appearances in relief, has been speculated as a possible candidate to be activated in order to start the nightcap.

The Cubs will counter with Kyle Hendricks in first game and look for them to employ a bullpen game for the second seven-inning game. They’ve scratched number five starter Tyler Chatwood since Friday with back stiffness.

The Cubs doubled their loss total from 3 to 6 after getting beat three out of four by Milwaukee.