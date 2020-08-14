MIAA Conference cancels falls sports

All MIAA fall sport competitions will be suspended until January 1, 2021. The Association will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.

“The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and our communities continues to be the Association’s top priority,” stated President Steve Scott of Pittsburg State University, chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council. “The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis.”

The Association will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until October 1 at the latest.

“The MIAA CEO Council will continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation for college athletics, and make necessary changes to this plan per updated NCAA guidance and restrictions,” added MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy.

The MIAA is home to Central Missouri, Lincoln University, Northwest Missouri State, Missouri Western, and Missouri Southern.