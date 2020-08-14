Cardinals set to play Saturday. Dylan Carlson promoted to the big leagues

>>Cardinals Return Tomorrow For Twin Bill Vs White Sox

(Chicago, IL) — The Cardinals will return to the field Saturday for a doubleheader in Chicago against the White Sox. Both teams will be playing two seven-inning games. St. Louis hasn’t played since a 3-0 loss to the Twins on July 29th because of a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

After playing the series finale Sunday against the White Sox, the Cards will move to the North Side to play five games against the Cubs in three days, including a doubleheader Monday, one game Tuesday and a doubleheader Wednesday. That stretch will help make up for last weekend’s postponed Cubs series. The Cards are traveling to Chicago despite finding out that an 18th member of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.

>>Cardinals Calling Up Top Prospect Dylan Carlson

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals are bringing up top prospect Dylan Carlson. Carlson headlines five players that the club will be promoting for this weekend’s series against the White Sox. His debut has been long awaited by fans and the organization. The 21-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The switch-hitting outfielder hit .292 with a .914 OPS in 126 games across two Minor League levels last season.