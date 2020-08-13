Royals hold on to edge Reds

The Royals jumped out to a 5-0 lead and hung on to nip the Reds 5-4 in Cincinnati. Brad Keller allowed just two hits over six shutout innings for the win. The Reds stormed back with three home runs in the seventh to pull within one, but that’s as close as they would get.

Trevor Rosenthal posted his fourth save. Salvador Perez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for KC, which has won four-of-five.

Wade Miley took the loss. Jesse Winker, Freddy Galvis and Josh VanMeter all homered for Cincinnati.

>>Royals Will Open Series Tomorrow At Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Royals are off today before opening a four-game series tomorrow at Minnesota. Jakob Junis will start the first game for KC. Minnesota will counter with former Royal Jake Odorizzi.

The Royals swept Minnesota in Kansas City this past weekend.