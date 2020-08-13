Missouri’s newest MLS team to be named St. Louis City SC

Missouri’s new Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis SC when it debuts in 2023.The team’s name and logo were unveiled on Thursday.

The team colors will be ”City Red,” ”River Blue,” ”Energy Yellow,” and ”Arch Steel Gray.” The logo will include the St. Louis Arch.

”Our desire from Day One has been to be bigger than soccer and to become part of the fabric of St. Louis and a symbol of our future. This is a significant step forward for our club – and our region,”

Carolyn Kindle Betz, president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation. said in a news release.