Blues stumble again in the third, drop game one to Canucks

The Blues fell, 5-2, in Game One of their playoff series against the Canucks in Edmonton. David Perron and Jaden Schwartz scored and Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 21 shots for St. Louis. The defending champion Blues lost three straight games in the round-robin portion of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers to enter the playoffs as the number-four seed in the West.

The Canucks scored three times in the third period to break open a 2-2 game. Troy Stecher snapped the tie and Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller added goals for Vancouver. Horvat had two goals on the night, while Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves in net.

Game Two is Friday.