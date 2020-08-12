Missourinet

SEC, Big 12 and ACC are taking the right approach to fall sports (PODCAST)

I respect the Big Ten and Pac-12’s decision to put a halt to fall sports, but I don’t agree with it. I feel it’s too early to make a decision and there could be more factors to consider before making a final decision, which is what the SEC, Big 12 and ACC appear to be doing.

I understand additional medical information has come out which has caused hesitation in two of the Power 5 conferences. My guest is Dr. Brian Bostick general cardiologist and cardiovascular disease researcher at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

He explains what Myocarditis is and how it could affect student-athletes.

Plus a Blues playoff preview!

