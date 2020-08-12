Royals rally but lose in ten to the Reds

>>Royals’ Winning Streak Snapped

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Royals dropped a 6-5 decision in 10 innings in Cincinnati to snap their four-game winning streak. Ryan McBroom’s pinch two-run homer in the eighth tied the score at five for KC Josh Staumont was the losing pitcher. Royals rookie starter Kris Bubic yielded five runs on seven hits, two of them homers, over five innings, while striking out six.

>>Royals Will Start Keller Tonight

(Cincinnati, OH) — The Royals will start Brad Keller tonight against the Reds to wrap up this two-game series in Cincinnati. The Reds will counter with left-hander Wade Miley. Keller tossed five shutout innings last week to win his season debut after being setback by a COVID-19 positive test in summer camp.