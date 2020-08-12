Central Missouri’s Fleming in running for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

Jennies Basketball’s Morgan Fleming is moving on in the NCAA Woman of the Year Award process. In the latest round, each conference announced their nominees for who will move forward with Fleming as the MIAA representative. The original list started out with a record 605 school nominees across all three NCAA Divisions. That number has now been cut to 161 after conference nominations. The Woman of the Year Selection Committee will next choose the top-30 honorees, 10 coming from each division in September. In Division II there are a total of 39 conference nominees.

Fleming is the fifth Jennie since 2012 to be the MIAA nominee, and the first from Jennies Basketball. Lindsay Lettow was the league’s nominee in 2012, Kayla Shain in 2013, Erin Alewine in 2014 and Heavin Warner in 2016. Fleming will seek to be the first in that group to advance to the top-30.

Fleming graduated this spring with a 3.8 GPA in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. She was a CoSIDA Academic All-American this season and a three-time MIAA Scholar Athlete. She was highly involved in the Warrensburg community working with local elementary schools, Warrensburg Community Clothes and Project Community Connect. She also volunteers at Warrensburg Park and Rec youth basketball practices and a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Missouri Veterans Home and at Western Missouri Medical Center.

For all she did on the court, Fleming was the MIAA Winter Sports Female Student-Athlete of the Year and won the Sports Radio 810 ESPY Award as the Small School Female College Athlete of the Year. She finished her UCM with 1,550 career points, ninth all-time and is the only Jennie since 2000 with more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 career assists. She was a WBCA All-American after her senior year and led the Jennies to two MIAA regular season, one MIAA Tournament, one NCAA Regional and one National Championship.