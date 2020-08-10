Missouri’s online system to report allegations of adult abuse and neglect has been restored

Allegations of adult abuse and neglect in Missouri can once again be reported online. The state’s online system to report such accusations is back up and running.

On July 31, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services announced on social media that the disruption was due to technical maintenance and was expected to be out of order until at least last Friday. The repair ended up getting fixed earlier than expected and the system was restored last Wednesday.

While the online system was down, the state was still taking reports on its toll-free hotline from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

Department spokesperson Lisa Cox tells Missourinet the Division of Senior and Disability Services conducts more than 29,000 investigations annually into alleged abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. It also provides adult protective services for eligible adults.

