Power 5 conferences meet Sunday to discuss canceling fall sports

An emergency meeting took place on Sunday between the commissioners of the Power 5 conferences as there is concern that the upcoming football season and fall sports can’t be played because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN reported that the presidents of Big Ten schools held a meeting on Saturday and are ready to cancel their fall sports but wanted to have discussions with the other power conference commissioners, presidents and chancellors to determine if there is solidarity in that decision.

The SEC, ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 make up the other power conferences.

On Saturday, the MAC (Mid-America Conference) became the first FBS league to postpone all fall sports including football.

On Friday, the Missouri Valley Conference (home to Missouri State) announced the league would not hold conference competition this fall.