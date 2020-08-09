Cardinals COVID-19 cases up to 17

Major League Baseball postponed the upcoming series between the Cardinals and the Pirates at Busch Stadium, originally scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday. On Sunday evening president of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced Lane Thomas was the latest Cardinals player to test positive for the coronavirus.

The outbreak has affected 17 members of the team, with ten players and seven staff members testing positive. The team has been testing daily and Mozeliak said they will continue.

When asked when he expects the Cardinals to play again, Mozeliak said, “I don’t know.”

Through the Pirates series later this week there will be 13 games the Cardinals will have missed. They have played just five this season.