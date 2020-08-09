Blues lose shootout with Stars. Drop to 4th overall seed in Western Conference

The Stars clinched the Western Conference’s third seed with a 2-1 shootout win over the Blues. Joe Pavelski sent the game to overtime with a goal with 31.4 seconds remaining in regulation for Dallas,

which will face Calgary in the quarterfinals.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Blues went winless in the round robin, dropping from first in the conference when the season went on pause in mid-March to the fourth seed. The Blues will play the Vancouver Canucks in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ryan O’Reilly led the Blues with three assists, and David Perron and Colton Parayko each scored two goals in the round-robin. Jordan Binnington was 0-2-0 with a 4.10 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage. Jake Allen allowed one goal on 38 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday.