Royals bash Cubs in Keller’s return

>>Keller Sharp As Royals End Skid

(Kansas City, MO) – Brad Keller made his delayed 2020 debut with five scoreless innings, allowed three hits and struck out five as the Royals blasted the Cubs 13-2 to snap a six-game skid. Keller, the Royals’ 2019 Opening Day starter, tested positive for COVID-19 in summer camp, delaying his season. Whit Merrifield, Jorge Soler and Maikel Franco homered for KC. Salvador Perez contributed three hits, including two doubles and two RBI.

>>Royals Open Series Tonight With Twins

(Kansas City, MO) — Jakob Junis will start tonight for the Royals in the opener of a weekend series with the Twins, who lead the AL Central. Junis will be making his second start since having his season paused by a COVID-19 positive test in spring training. Minnesota will counter with David Smeltzer.