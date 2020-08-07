Royals bash Cubs in Keller’s return

>>Keller Sharp As Royals End Skid
(Kansas City, MO) – Brad Keller made his delayed 2020 debut with five scoreless innings, allowed three hits and struck out five as the Royals blasted the Cubs 13-2 to snap a six-game skid. Keller, the Royals’ 2019 Opening Day starter, tested positive for COVID-19 in summer camp, delaying his season. Whit Merrifield, Jorge Soler and Maikel Franco homered for KC. Salvador Perez contributed three hits, including two doubles and two RBI.
Showing the national audience what #SolerPower is all about. ☀️💪#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/qkc67Tt10x
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 7, 2020
>>Royals Open Series Tonight With Twins
(Kansas City, MO) — Jakob Junis will start tonight for the Royals in the opener of a weekend series with the Twins, who lead the AL Central. Junis will be making his second start since having his season paused by a COVID-19 positive test in spring training. Minnesota will counter with David Smeltzer.