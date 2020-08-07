Cardinals will play 55 games in 52

>>Cardinals Return To Action Today

(St. Louis, MO) — The St. Louis Cardinals will finally return to action today. The Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals have been on the shelf since July 29th, after multiple players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Daniel Ponce de Leon will take the mound for St. Louis.

>>Cardinals Update Schedule

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals have announced their revised schedule in the wake of having their season paused for the coronavirus. The four-game home and home series against the Tigers has been rescheduled as two doubleheaders that will take place on August 13th in Detroit and September 10th in St. Louis. The “Field of Dreams” game against the White Sox that was to be played on August 13th, will be played in Chicago on August 14th. Thre three-game series against the Brewers that was missed is being rescheduled as part of three doubleheaders in meetings between the two throughout September.

From STLCardinals.com:

STL @ DET & DET @ STL

• The four-game home-and-home series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers, which was originally scheduled for August 3rd-6th, will be rescheduled as two doubleheaders.

• The first doubleheader will be played on Thursday, August 13th at Comerica Park beginning at 1:10 p.m. (ET)/12:10 p.m. (CT).

• The second will be played on Thursday, September 10th at Busch Stadium beginning at 2:15 p.m. (ET)/1:15 p.m. (CT).

STL @ CWS & MIL @ CHI

• As a result of the STL-DET doubleheader on Thursday, August 13th, the originally scheduled game between the Cardinals and Chicago White Sox on Thursday, August 13th, which was originally set to be played at “Field of Dreams” in Dyersville, Iowa, will move to Friday, August 14th at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago beginning at 8:10 p.m. (ET)/7:10 p.m. (CT).

• As a result of the STL-CWS game moving to Friday, August 14th, FOX has added the Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs game on Thursday, August 13th. The start time has been changed from the originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. (ET)/3:05 p.m. (CT) to 7:15 p.m. (ET)/6:15 p.m. (CT).

STL @ MIL

• The three-game series between the Cardinals and Brewers, which was originally scheduled for July 31st-August 2nd, will be rescheduled as part of three doubleheaders during scheduled meetings between the Clubs later in the season on Monday, September 14th and Wednesday, September 16th at Miller Park, as well as Friday, September 25th at Busch Stadium with the Brewers serving as the home team for Game 1 of the doubleheader.