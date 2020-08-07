Blues blow third period lead and chance for top seed

Colton Parayko scored twice but the Blues fell 6-4 to the Golden Knights in a Round Robin in Edmonton. Jordan Binnington allowed six goals in the loss.

Mark Stone scored the go-ahead goal in the third period. Alex Tuch and Shea Theodore each scored twice for Vegas. Zach Whitecloud also lit the lamp for the Golden Knights. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 13 of 17 shots for Vegas.

St. Louis has 0 points in the Round Robin and will face the Dallas Stars on Sunday. The winner will get the third seed while the loser will get the fourth.