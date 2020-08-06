Royals losing streak reaches six

>>Cubs Extend Royals’ Losing Streak To Six

(Kansas City, MO) — Kris Bubic pitched well in his second major-league start, but the Royals’ offense was a no-show in a 6-1 loss to the Cubs at Kauffman Stadium. Bubic, who led the minors in strikeouts last season, allowed two runs on four hits over six innings and struck out six to take the loss. The Royals committed two more errors, leading to three unearned Chicago runs. Maikel Franco scored the KC run when Whit Merrifield grounded into a double play in the third inning. Outfielder Franchy Cordero was a late scratch after his wrist tightened during batting practice.

>>Keller Will Make 2020 Debut Tonight

(Kansas City, MO) — Brad Keller will make his 2020 debut tonight against the Cubs in KC. Keller was the Royals’ 2019 opening day starter, but was setback in summer camp after testing positive for COVID-19. This will be his first start since last August 26th. KC is 3-and-10, the worst record in the AL.

>>Royals Make Multiple Roster Moves

(Kansas City, MO) — The Royals placed outfielder Bubba Starling and right-hander Glenn Sparkman on the injured reserve. The team did not specify a reason for Starling’s move, but stated Sparkman has a forearm strain. They recalled catcher and rookie pitcher Scott . Also catcher Oscar Hernandez cleared outright waivers and was assigned outright to the Royals’ alternate site.