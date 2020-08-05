Royals slide continues as ninth inning rally falls short

The Cubs gave up two runs in the ninth, but held on to beat the Royals 5-4 at Wrigley Field. Jason Heyward and Jason Kipnis hit two-run homers and Willson Contreras added a solo shot for Chicago. Kyle Hendricks pitched seven innings of two-run ball for the win. Kyle Ryan got the save after Craig Kimbrel struggled in the ninth. The Cubs have won five in-a-row and are 7-and-1 at home and 9-and-2 overall.

Royals rookie Brady Singer took the loss for KC, which has dropped five straight to fall to 3-and-9. Adalberto Mondesi went 3-for-4 with an RBI in defeat.