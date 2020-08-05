Parson and Galloway to square off in Missouri governor’s race

Gov. Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway have both sailed to victory and have taken their party’s nomination for Missouri governor. For Parson, a Republican, 510,000 voters or 75% selected him. For Galloway, a Democrat, 453,000 voters or 85% chose her.

Both candidates gave their acceptance speeches virtually. Parson said he has been tested since Day 1 leading Missouri through historic drought, floods, tornadoes, COVID-19, and civil unrest. He says he is hopeful for the future of the state.

Galloway said hope is on the horizon and healthcare, recovery and rebuilding are at the heart of her case for change.

Libertarian Rik Combs and the Green Party’s Jerome Howard Bauer are also running for governor.

