Longtime Missouri congressman defeated in Democratic primary

Activist Cori Bush has defeated longtime Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay of St. Louis for the Democratic nomination in the District 1 U.S. House race. Bush gained 49% of the vote compared to Clay’s 46%.

Bush’s win closes an era for the Clay family. Clay’s father, William, held the seat from 1969-2001. Lacy Clay took over in 2001 and has had it ever since. He is the Senior Democrat in Missouri’s Congressional delegation.

This is not the first matchup between Bush and Clay. She also challenged him in 2018 for the overwhelmingly Democratic seat.

Bush will take on Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman in November’s general election.

Bush, of Northwoods, is expected to cruise to a victory and become the first African-American woman to represent Missouri in Washington.

The district includes St. Louis City and County.

