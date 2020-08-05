Chiefs expect to be without Breeland

>>Chiefs Expecting Suspension For CB Breeland

(Kansas City, MO) — The Chiefs anticipate starting the season without cornerback Bashaud Breeland. ESPN reports they’re expecting a four-game suspension for him for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Breeland was arrested in April on multiple charges, including drug possession.

>>Chiefs’ Reid Says Opt-Outs Are At Player’s Discretion

(Kansas City, MO) — Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn’t want to get into a debate about whether players should play or skip this season due to the coronavirus. Reid said at practice that opt-outs are at the players’ discretion. The deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 season is tomorrow afternoon. Running back Damien Williams has opted out for the 2020 season as he reported his mother is battling cancer.