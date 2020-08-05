Cardinals cleared to return to the field. Set to host Cubs on Friday

The Cardinals are clear to return home and to the field. Cardinals president John Moleziak says the team can return home to St. Louis and is expected to take the field against the Cubs Friday. Six Cardinals have been announced to test positive for COVID-19. Among them are catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong.

The Cardinals will have to play 55 games in 52 days. That will included doubleheaders which are being dropped to seven-inning games.

The Cardinals also made roster moves on Tuesday, activating INF Brad Miller from the 10-day Injured List.

The following players have been placed on the IL:

▪️C Yadier Molina

▪️SS Paul DeJong

▪️SS Edmundo Sosa

▪️RHP Junior Fernández

▪️RHP Carlos Martínez

▪️RHP Kodi Whitley