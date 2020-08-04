Yadi, DeJong among the Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after adhering to safety guidelines that were put in place,” Molina said. “I will do everything in my power to return as soon as possible for Cardinals fans, the city of St. Louis, and my teammates. As I recover, I request that you respect my privacy and family in my absence from the team.”

Paul DeJong, Junior Fernandez, Rangel Ravelo, Edmundo Sosa, and Kodi Whitley were among the players to test positive, according to the Cardinals’ statement.

“I am disappointed to share that I have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, even though I followed team protocols,” stated DeJong. “I will approach my healing as I do all other things in my life – with education, commitment, and persistence. I look forward to re-joining the team soon and ask that you respect my privacy at this time.”