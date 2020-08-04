Matheny says Duffy’s stuff was the best he’s seen, but Royals still lose

Alec Mills outdueled Danny Duffy as the Cubs shut out the Royals 2-0 in Chicago. Mills allowed just three hits over seven innings to improve to 2-and-0 on the season. Rowan Wick got the final four outs for his second save. Javier Baez lofted a sac-fly in the fifth and Kris Bryant homered in the seventh to supply the Cubs’ offense. Chicago is 8-and-2 overall and 6-and-1 at home. Ryan O’Hearn doubled for the only extra-base hit for KC. The Royals fell to 3-and-8.

Duffy allowed one run in six frames to fall to 0-and-2 with the tough-luck loss.

Royals manager Mike Matheny said Duffy’s command of his fastball and changeup was the best he’s seen.

Duffy was happy with his outing and he worked out of a jam in the fifth inning when he loaded the bases with no outs. Duffy had walked a couple of batters, but got Anthony Rizzo to pop up. He gave up a run scoring fly out to Javier Baez and then retired Willson Contreras on a ground out to escape with just the one run allowed.