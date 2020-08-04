Crowded field of candidates running for open St. Louis state Senate seat today

Missouri’s primary election gets underway today and seven candidates are campaigning to replace State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis. Nasheed, who is term-limited and will leave office at the end of this year, represents a district that is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Six of the seven candidates are Democrats, including State Representative Steven Roberts, St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green, former Deputy State Auditor Michelle Sherod and former St. Louis school board member Bill Haas. Other Democrats include Jeremiah Church and McFarlane Duncan.

Roberts is the chairman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, a former St. Louis city prosecutor and is a 2nd Lieutenant in the Missouri Air National Guard.

Sherod was appointed as deputy state auditor by then-State Auditor Claire McCaskill. She later served on McCaskill’s U.S. Senate staff. Today, she runs her own consulting firm. Sherod has been endorsed by outgoing Sen. Nasheed.

Green was first elected to represent the 15th Ward in a Special Election in 2014 and was later re-elected in 2016. Prior to running for office, she worked with a variety of non-profit organizations, including Shalom House, Lemay Child and Family Center, and Childcare Aware of Missouri. In 2016, she was a surrogate for Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

The winner of the primary faces Republican Michael Hebron in November’s general election.

