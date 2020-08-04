Brattin clinches Republican nomination for Missouri Senate District 31 race

Former State Representative Rick Brattin of Harrisonville has taken 49% of the vote compared to State Representative Jack Bondon’s 44% in the race for the Missouri Senate District 31 seat. Brattin and Bondon, both Republicans, have been campaigning to replace outgoing GOP Senator Ed Emery of Lamar.

Term limits prevent Emery from running for re-election for the overwhelmingly Republican district. The district extends from western Missouri down to southwest Missouri.

Bondon was backed by two powerful state organizations – the Missouri Farm Bureau and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Brattin, the current Cass County Auditor, faces Democrat Raymond Kinney of Raymore in November. He served eight years in the Missouri House, from 2011 to 2018.

