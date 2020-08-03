Missourinet

What you need to bring with you when you vote in Tuesday’s Missouri primary

Missouri voters heading to polling locations to vote on Tuesday must bring one form of identification.

Options include a voter ID card from your Missouri county clerk’s office, a Missouri or U.S. government-issued photo ID, such as a driver license or passport.

Other options include a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school ID, a current utility bill, or a bank statement.

You can also bring a government check or a paycheck.

If you don’t have identification, you can still vote on Tuesday by provisional ballot.

Polls are open statewide on Tuesday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

