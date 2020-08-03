Wainwright shows off mad golf trick shots in his Milwaukee hotel (VIDEO)

First, an update on the COVID-19 testing for the St. Louis Cardinals in Milwaukee.

Two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. One additional Cardinals player tested positive after a rapid test was taken on Saturday. In addition, three staff members tested positive. The club stayed in Milwaukee Sunday night as planned and are awaiting additional test results. The team is scheduled to leave Milwaukee Monday for Detroit where the first of four games is scheduled on Tuesday.

To pass time in their hotel rooms, some of the Cardinals have gotten creative. Jack Flaherty leaned a mattress up against the wall and kept his arm loose by throwing a ball into it. Adam Wainwright had some fun with his golf clubs, setting up multiple trick shots. Some of them were quite impressive.

First one… in the remote stand box pic.twitter.com/R2kpgx1SYq — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 2, 2020