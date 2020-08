>>White Sox Crush Royals For Sweep

(Kansas City, MO) — Yasmani Grandal drove in three runs as the White Sox crushed the Royals 9-2 in Kansas City. Nicky Delmonico also drove in a pair of runs for Chicago, which swept the three-game series. Dylan Cease gave up two runs in six innings for the win. The Sox have won four straight overall. Alex Gordon homered for the Royals. Scott Barlow took the loss. KC has dropped five-of-six.