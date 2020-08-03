Blues lose opening round robin game with 0.1 second on the clock

>>Avalanche Take Down Blues In Last Second In Round Robin

(Edmonton, Alberta) — Nazem Kadri scored with one-tenth of a second on the clock as the Avalanche took down the Blues 2-1 in the Round Robin in Edmonton. Ryan Graves tied things up for Colorado early in the third. Philipp Grubauer stopped 31-of-32 shots for the Avalanche. David Perron scored the lone goal for St. Louis late in the first. Jordan Binnington allowed two goals on 38 shots for the Blues in defeat.

The Blues play the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday for their second round robin game.