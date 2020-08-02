MLB Commish not ready to “quit” 2020 season as Cardinals skip series in Milwaukee

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t giving up on the 2020 season just yet. With outbreaks among the Miami Marlins and cases rising within the St. Louis Cardinals’ clubhouse, baseball has had to postpone multiple games and series for several teams. Still, the commissioner isn’t ready to give up. Manfred told ESPN’s Karl Ravech that he’s not going to “quit” on the season yet and that the current situation is manageable.

After an initial two positive cases on the Cardinals roster, the club learned another player and staff member tested positive on Saturday. There were also four other inconclusive tests. The decision was made to scrap the series in Milwaukee. The team’s traveling party will quarantine one more day in their Milwaukee hotel and leave for Detroit on Monday. The Cardinals will play four games against the Tigers in Detroit from Tuesday to Thursday, including two-7-inning doubleheaders on Thursday.