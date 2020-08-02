Junis ready to pitch for Royals after missing time with COVID-19

Jakob Junis will make his season debut Sunday in the series wrap-up between the host Royals and the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox will be going for a series sweep after taking

Saturday’s game 11-5.

Junis was placed on the 10-day injured list July 20 because he had not built up enough strength to be ready for the Opening Day roster. He tested positive for the virus early in training camp and was cleared for baseball activity July 13. Junis was joined on the IL by Brad Keller, who would have been the Opening Day starter had he not tested positive. Matheny said Keller is likely to be activated soon

as well.

“He looked fantastic,” Matheny said about Keller’s side session Saturday. “The ball is coming out great. We saw everything we needed to see, so I think we can expect to see Brad in the next

couple of days.”