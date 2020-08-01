More positive tests lead to another Cardinals postponment

Four more members of the St. Louis Cardinals traveling party have tested positive for COVID-19. This is in addition to the two that were reported on Friday.

With one more player and three staff members testing positive, Saturday nights game with the Milwaukee Brewers has been postponed.

Two Cardinals players were flagged for positive tests on Friday, forcing the series opener in Milwaukee to be called off. The teams had hoped to resume play Saturday and make up Friday’s game as part of a doubleheader Sunday.