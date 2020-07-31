Missouri’s online system to report adult abuse is out of service

The state’s online system to report adult abuse and neglect is not in service until at least August 7. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services made the announcement on social media.

“We regrettably inform you that the Adult Abuse and Neglect Hotline Online Reporting System is experiencing a temporary service disruption due to maintenance to the application. We are working to resolve this issue and notification will be issued once service is fully restored,” the statement says.

The department says reports can be made by calling the hotline number: 800-392-0210. They can be made from 7 a.m. to midnight, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

