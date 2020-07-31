August 10th groundbreaking set for major Bicentennial bridge project in Jefferson City

A well-known Jefferson City family is donating $75,000 to a bridge project that will link the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City to the riverfront. It’s a project that’s been discussed in Jefferson City for more than 25 years.

The Naught family from Naught-Naught Insurance Agency made the contribution.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin tells Missourinet that a groundbreaking ceremony for the $3.75 million project is set for Monday August 10 at 8:30 a.m. It will take place at the State Capitol.

Mayor Tergin describes the project as a “game changer,” as well as an amazing legacy gift for Missouri’s Bicentennial in 2021. She has said it’s the most exciting news that that’s ever announced as mayor.

The project will provide a pedestrian and bike linkage from the Capitol to the Missouri River, an area known as Adrian’s Island. Tom Naught says the Bicentennial bridge will enhance the Capitol grounds, and will bring more tourists to Jefferson City. The 12-foot wide pedestrian and bicycle bridge will connect the Capitol complex to a 30-acre parkland located north of the Union Pacific Railroad.

The island will have trails that allow visitors to hike through the wooded area. Click here to view artist renderings of the project, and also a video.

“The entrance to the bridge will honor our veterans and when the Naught family learned of this, they knew they wanted to be a part of it. Thank you to the Naught’s for having a place in your heart for the Bicentennial Bridge and for veterans, and we deeply appreciate your support of this project,” Mayor Tergin says, in a statement.

Mayor Tergin tells Missourinet that she expects construction to begin in late summer or this fall, and for clearing work to begin in September. The project is expected to be done in August 2021. The mayor says the 830-feet bridge will span over railroad tracks.

Bridge supporters note more than 400,000 people visit the Missouri Capitol Complex annually, and that there’s no current way to access the riverfront without crossing Union Pacific’s railroad tracks.

