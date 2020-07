The Royals jumped out to a four-run lead, but could not hold it in a 5-4 loss to the Tigers in Detroit.

Maikel Franco had three KC hits and drove in a pair of runs. Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs.

Starter Danny Duffy struck out eight in five innings, allowing four runs in a no-decision. Ian Kennedy took the loss in relief.

The two teams wrap up a four-game series today in Detroit with rookie Brady Singer starting for the Royals.