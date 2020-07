Damien Williams, who led the Chiefs in rushing last season, has opted out of playing this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old running back rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl victory over the Niners.

First-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU could start with Williams out.

Williams joins KC offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to opt out because of COVID-19 concerns.