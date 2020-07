The Cardinals’ offense could only muster three hits as they dropped the series finale to the Twins 3-0 at Target Field.

Daniel Ponce de Leon suffered the defeat after giving up three runs in just under four innings. Paul Goldschmidt was the lone Cardinal to reach base twice with a hit and a walk.

St. Louis has now lost three in a row.

After an off day Thursday, the Cards open a series in Milwaukee Friday with Jack Flaherty getting the start against the Brewers’ Brett Anderson.